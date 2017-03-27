Back from irregular heartbeat, Dempse...

Back from irregular heartbeat, Dempsey hopes for 4th Cup

Read more: Powhatan Today

Clint Dempsey's big, owlish eyes brightened and he smiled widely. Seven months after he was sidelined by an irregular heartbeat, he not only returned to the U.S. national team at age 34 but helped the Americans to a critical victory in World Cup qualifying with just the second hat trick of his international career.

