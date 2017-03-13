Anna Nordqvist shoots 11-under 61, ta...

Anna Nordqvist shoots 11-under 61, takes Founders Cup lead

14 hrs ago

Anna Nordqvist shot a tournament-record 11-under 61 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Stacy Lewis and Ariya Jutanugarn into the final round of the Bank of Hope Founders Cup. Lewis and Jutanugarn each shot 66 playing together for the third straight day.

Chicago, IL

