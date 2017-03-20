Adam Scott chasing golf's career gran...

Adam Scott chasing golf's career grand slam

World No.7 Adam Scott has earmarked next week's Masters as the moment he could open the floodgates on a lifelong dream to complete golf's career grand slam. Four years on from his historic 2013 victory at Augusta National, the first Australian to don the green jacket knows the clock is ticking on his quest to win all four majors.

