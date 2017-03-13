Adam Hadwin's Valspar victory gives golf in Canada another boost
It's going to be a proud Masters buildup for the golf fans of Canada. Three Canadian golfers have already qualified to play at Augusta National next month, including 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir, who Nick Price recently named a Presidents Cup vice captains for the International Team.
