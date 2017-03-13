Adam Hadwin's Valspar victory gives g...

Adam Hadwin's Valspar victory gives golf in Canada another boost

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Golf World

It's going to be a proud Masters buildup for the golf fans of Canada. Three Canadian golfers have already qualified to play at Augusta National next month, including 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir, who Nick Price recently named a Presidents Cup vice captains for the International Team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar 7 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar 6 Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb 26 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb '17 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb '17 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan '17 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan '17 PUSMMA 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,570,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC