Adam Hadwin shoots 64 to lead PGA Tour's Valspar Championship

Adam Hadwin started the back nine with five birdies and posted a 7-under-par 64 to build a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. It was another low round for Hadwin - not a 59 like the Canadian shot at La Quinta in Riverside in January, but enough to surge past Jim Herman and into the lead Friday afternoon at Innisbrook.

