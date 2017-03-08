Adam Hadwin shoots 64 to lead PGA Tou...

Adam Hadwin shoots 64 to lead PGA Tour's Valspar Championship

Read more: SFGate

Adam Hadwin started the back nine with five birdies and posted a 7-under-par 64 to build a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. It was another low round for Hadwin - not a 59 like the Canadian shot at La Quinta in Riverside in January, but enough to surge past Jim Herman and into the lead Friday afternoon at Innisbrook.

Chicago, IL

