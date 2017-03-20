2017 Masters field will not swell bey...

2017 Masters field will not swell beyond 95 golfers at Augusta National

After the 2017 Masters field size lingered in the 80s for a while, it has now ballooned up to 94 with one more spot left to potentially be filled at this week's Shell Houston Open. Following the WGC-Dell Match Play last week in Austin, Texas, Ross Fisher , Tommy Fleetwood , Hideto Tanihara and Jeunghun Wang are all inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings and thus will be invited to Augusta National.

