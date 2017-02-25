Yang takes 1 shot lead after second round at LPGA Thailand

CHONBURI, Thailand - Amy Yang of South Korea fired a 67 for a one shot advantage over Chinese Shanshan Feng and local hope Ariya Jutanugarn after the delayed halfway stage of the US$1.6 million LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course on Saturday. Rain and unplayable course conditions saw the unfinished second round postponed to Saturday.

