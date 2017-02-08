Veteran Laura Davies leads Vic Open after 1st round

English veteran Laura Davies used a new putting grip and took advantage of calm morning conditions to shoot an 8-under 65 and take a two-stroke lead in the Vic Open, the Ladies European Tour's season-opening tournament. Five players were tied for second with 67s - Melissa Reid and Holly Clyburn of England, who are sharing a house with Davies this week, Sandra Gal of Germany, Nicole Broch of Denmark and Whitney Hillier of Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.