Trump's weekends in Florida include work and golf

For the past three weekends, President Donald Trump has flown on Air Force One to his private Florida club, where in addition to work, he has dined with family and friends, attended parties - and played plenty of golf. In May, Trump wrote on Twitter that "While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government!" On Sunday, Trump spent the morning at Trump International Golf Club, where the White House said he played a few holes of golf, but would not disclose with whom.

