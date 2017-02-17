Trump prepares for 2020 campaign rally

Trump prepares for 2020 campaign rally

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Star

Then US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump exits his final rally of the GOP 2016 presidential campaign at Devos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 7, 2016. Photo: AFP/ Jeff Kowalsky/ File photo President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally Saturday in politically strategic Florida - 1,354 days before the 2020 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan 25 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan 20 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan '17 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec '16 Jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hurricane
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC