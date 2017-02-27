Top 25 this Week: No. 17 Duke hobbled...

Top 25 this Week: No. 17 Duke hobbled entering final week

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Miami guard Bruce Brown goes to the basket against Duke guard Matt Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Coral Gables, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Coral Gables, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Sun Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan '17 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan '17 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan '17 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan '17 stellapope 4
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC