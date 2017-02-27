Top 25 this Week: No. 17 Duke hobbled entering final week
Miami guard Bruce Brown goes to the basket against Duke guard Matt Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Coral Gables, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Coral Gables, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Sun
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan '17
|stellapope
|4
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC