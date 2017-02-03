Tiger Woods withdraws from the Dubai ...

Tiger Woods withdraws from the Dubai Desert Classic

14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday with back spasms after shooting an opening-round 77 a day earlier, marking another frustrating start to his return to golf from a lengthy injury layoff. "Tiger Woods went into a spasm in his lower back fairly late last night ... got treatment done early this morning for 3 1-2 hours, but can't get it out," Steinberg said.

