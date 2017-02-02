Missing fairways, missing greens and piling up the putts, Tiger Woods got off to a rough start at the Dubai Desert Classic Tiger Woods struggles in Dubai, shoots 77 in 1st round Missing fairways, missing greens and piling up the putts, Tiger Woods got off to a rough start at the Dubai Desert Classic Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k36CyL Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 10th hole during the 1st round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Missing fairways, missing greens and piling up the putts, Tiger Woods got off to a rough start at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.