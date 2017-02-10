Tiger Woods has withdrawn from two more tournaments on medical advice
Tiger Woods has announced he will be unable to compete in two more tournaments as he continues to battle back spasms. The 14-time major winner last week pulled out of what was just his third event since August 2015, withdrawing before the start of Friday's second round at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
