The 2020 Open will be played at Royal St George's, scene of Darren Clarke's victory in 2011
The R&A has announced that the 2020 Open Championship will be played at Royal St George's, the scene of Darren Clarke's memorable victory in 2011. Royal St George's, which voted in March 2015 to admit women members, will stage the Open for the 15th time and the first since Clarke held off the challenge of Phil Mickelson and new world number one Dustin Johnson.
