Swing coach Leadbetter runs rule over golfers Trump and Abe
U.S. property magnate Donald Trump practices his swing at the 13th tee of his new Trump International Golf Links course on the Menie Estate near Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain June 20, 2011. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plays golf in Fujikawaguchiko town, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 16, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|21 hr
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan '17
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC