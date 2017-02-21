Spieth motivated by name on Colonial ...

Spieth motivated by name on Colonial wall and hot start to 2017

23 hrs ago

Defending champion at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational soaks in a sight that he's dreamed of since his days as a junior golfer in Dallas Jordan Spieth, defending champion at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, soaked in a sight on Monday that he's dreamed of since his days as a junior golfer in Dallas. Spieth, 23, spotted his name on the Wall of Champions at Colonial Country Club when he took part in the club's kick-off luncheon.

