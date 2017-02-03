Sergio Garcia wins Dubai Desert Classic; Ryan Fox finishes 63rd

Sergio Garcia shot a final round three-under-par 69 to win the Dubai Desert Classic on Monday Morning after holding the tournament lead since the opening round. The Spaniard, who had never posted a top-10 finish in his previous seven Desert Classic appearances, finished on a 19-under 269, three strokes ahead of Open champion and top-ranked European Henrik Stenson .

