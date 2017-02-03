Sergio Garcia wins Dubai Desert Class...

Sergio Garcia wins Dubai Desert Classic; Ryan Fox finishes 63rd

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Sergio Garcia shot a final round three-under-par 69 to win the Dubai Desert Classic on Monday Morning after holding the tournament lead since the opening round. The Spaniard, who had never posted a top-10 finish in his previous seven Desert Classic appearances, finished on a 19-under 269, three strokes ahead of Open champion and top-ranked European Henrik Stenson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Jan 27 Old Phart 5
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan 25 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan 20 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan 11 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec '16 Jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC