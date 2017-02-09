Scotland's Marc Warren claimed the first round lead after a superb 63 in Malaysia

Scotland's Marc Warren equalled the lowest score of his European Tour career to set the pace in the Maybank Championship as Masters champion Danny Willett enjoyed a welcome return to form. Warren carded seven birdies and an eagle in a nine-under-par 63 at Saujana Golf and Country Club, which left him two shots ahead of Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai.

