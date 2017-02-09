Scotland's Marc Warren claimed the first round lead after a superb 63 in Malaysia
Scotland's Marc Warren equalled the lowest score of his European Tour career to set the pace in the Maybank Championship as Masters champion Danny Willett enjoyed a welcome return to form. Warren carded seven birdies and an eagle in a nine-under-par 63 at Saujana Golf and Country Club, which left him two shots ahead of Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC