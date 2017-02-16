Sam Saunders opens 2-shot lead at Riv...

Sam Saunders opens 2-shot lead at Riviera

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Dustin Johnson watches his approach on the ninth hole during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Dustin Johnson watches his approach on the ninth hole during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan 25 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan 20 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan '17 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec '16 Jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC