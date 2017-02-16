Sam Saunders opens 2-shot lead at Riviera

Sam Saunders tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer who so famously kept his composure during a heartfelt eulogy of The King, rolled in birdie putts and kept a clean card at Riviera on Thursday for a 7-under 64 and an early two-shot lead in the Genesis Open.

