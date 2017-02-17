Rumford leads heading into match play at Super 6 in Perth
Brett Rumford of Australia shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to lead the World Super 6 tournament by five strokes and guarantee himself a bye in the first round of match play. Rumford had a 17-under total of 199 in the tournament at Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Western Australia, which is being sanctioned by the European, Australian and Asian tours.
