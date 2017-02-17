Rumford leads heading into match play...

Rumford leads heading into match play at Super 6 in Perth

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Brett Rumford of Australia shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to lead the World Super 6 tournament by five strokes and guarantee himself a bye in the first round of match play. Rumford had a 17-under total of 199 in the tournament at Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Western Australia, which is being sanctioned by the European, Australian and Asian tours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan 25 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan 20 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan '17 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec '16 Jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC