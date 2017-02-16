Rumford, Foster share 1st-round lead at Super 6 in Perth

PERTH, Australia - Brett Rumford and Mark Foster shot 6-under 66s Thursday to lead after the first round of the World Super 6 golf tournament at Lake Karrinyup, with 10 others a stroke off the lead of the European Tour event. The tournament, also sanctioned by the Australian and Asian tours, will feature three days of stroke play before switching to a match-play format in the final round when the top 24 golfers will play a series of six-hole knockout duels.

