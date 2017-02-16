Rumford, Foster share 1st-round lead ...

Rumford, Foster share 1st-round lead at Super 6 in Perth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

PERTH, Australia - Brett Rumford and Mark Foster shot 6-under 66s Thursday to lead after the first round of the World Super 6 golf tournament at Lake Karrinyup, with 10 others a stroke off the lead of the European Tour event. The tournament, also sanctioned by the Australian and Asian tours, will feature three days of stroke play before switching to a match-play format in the final round when the top 24 golfers will play a series of six-hole knockout duels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan 25 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan 20 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan '17 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec '16 Jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,080 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC