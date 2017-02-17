Rory McIlroy, pictured, played 18 hol...

Rory McIlroy, pictured, played 18 holes with President Trump on Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: This is Local London

Rory McIlroy played a round with US president Donald Trump on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a rib injury. The world number three has not played competitively since suffering a stress fracture to one of his ribs during the South African Open in January, where he lost a play-off to Graeme Storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan 25 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan '17 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan '17 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec '16 Jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC