Rory McIlroy: Golf with Trump wasn't - endorsement nor a political...

APRIL 09: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. Golfer Rory McIlroy apparently has been taking some heat for teeing up with President Donald Trump last weekend at Trump International Golf Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.