Pro golfers react to Patriots comeback victory over Falcons in Super Bowl LI
That was the common theme among pro golfers on social media Sunday night after New England defeated Atlanta 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl LI. Patriot die-hards like Keegan Bradley couldn't help but show emotion after Tom Brady helped lead his team back from 28-3 down in the third quarter, the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC