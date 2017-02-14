Pro golfer opens up about his father's death So powerful. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/02/billy-hurley-father-death-pro-golfer-players-tribune/ Back in 2015, PGA Tour player Billy Hurley III walked into a crowded press room for the hardest news conference of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.