President Trump to team up with Japanese Prime Minster in golf round

The Donald made as much news for his expanding involvement in golf as he did anything in 2014. The 68-year-old purchased Ireland's Doonbeg G.C. and Scotland's Turnberry Resort, earned praise from tour pros for his renovated Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral in Florida and saw Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey get awarded the 2022 PGA Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.