Photos: Honda Classic spectator bloodied by errant shot from golfer
A spectator was hit on the head with a golf ball by C.T. Pan, left, on the 18th hole during the Honda Classic golf tournament in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. According to the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue team, the man was given minor first aid treatment.
