PH Golf Tour 1st leg draws glitzy cast

The Philippine Golf Tour kicks off its new season at the Anvaya Cove Golf and Sports Club in Morong, Bataan next week with the P3.5 million ICTSI Anvaya Cove Invitational featuring the cream of the country's pro crop and a host of foreign aces. Reigning PGT Order of Merit champion Tony LascuA a, three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que and fellow Japan PGA Tour campaigner Juvic Pagunsan, Elmer Salvador, Jay Bayron, Frankie MiA oza, Jhonnel Ababa and young turks Clyde Mondilla and Jobim Carlos banner the stellar field in the Feb. 15-18 event at the challenging, wind-raked layout.

