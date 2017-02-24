PGA golfer: Tiger Woods `knows he can't beat anybody'
FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 9th green as he finishes his round during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Have we seen the last of Tiger Woods? PGA golfer Pat Perez offered the bitter truth about Tiger's rough comeback bid when he said even Woods "knows he can't beat anybody."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 22
|acrmenta
|1
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan '17
|stellapope
|4
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC