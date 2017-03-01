PGA Championship to allow shorts in p...

PGA Championship to allow shorts in practice rounds

Read more: Washington Times

The PGA of America board decided on Tuesday to allow players to wear shorts during the practice round at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, the second full week in August. PGA President Paul Levy announced it to the staff at the Florida headquarters.

