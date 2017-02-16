Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort Earns 2017 NGCOA Golf Course Of The Year Honors

French Lick Resort staff receiving the NGCOA Award: From left, Dave Harner - director of golf at French Lick Resort, Russ Apple - Pete Dye Course superintendent, Andy Fortner - Pete Dye Course PGA head professional, Brett Fleck - Donald Ross Course superintendent, and John Parker - Valley Links and Resort grounds superintendent. - The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort, the award-winning golf destination in Southern Indiana, has been named the 2017 Golf Course of the Year by the National Golf Course Owners Association .

