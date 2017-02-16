Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort...

Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort Earns 2017 NGCOA Golf Course Of The Year Honors

Wednesday

French Lick Resort staff receiving the NGCOA Award: From left, Dave Harner - director of golf at French Lick Resort, Russ Apple - Pete Dye Course superintendent, Andy Fortner - Pete Dye Course PGA head professional, Brett Fleck - Donald Ross Course superintendent, and John Parker - Valley Links and Resort grounds superintendent. - The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort, the award-winning golf destination in Southern Indiana, has been named the 2017 Golf Course of the Year by the National Golf Course Owners Association .

