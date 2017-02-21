Paul Waring holds narrow lead after second truncated day at Joburg Open

Paul Waring held a one-shot lead when fading light stopped play on the second day of the Joburg Open. The Englishman had sunk five birdie putts in 12 holes to move to 12 under par when play was suspended, leaving him a shot ahead of Darren Fichardt and Dean Burmester with a third chasing South African Jacques Kruyswijk a shot further back.

