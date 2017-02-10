Other PGA Tour golfers believe 'something isn't right with...
Tiger Woods announced on Friday that he would be skipping his next two scheduled events on the PGA Tour due to the same back spasms that forced him to withdraw after one round at the Dubai Desert Classic. Many fans wondered if Tiger's problems were more serious than just back spasms at the time of his withdrawal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|4 hr
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC