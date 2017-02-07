Only at Pebble can the wind and rain be appealing for golf
PGA Tour veteran Jerry Kelly, left, and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers pose on the 8th green at Pebble Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, while playing in 40 mph wind and rain. Only at Pebble Beach are players willing to go out in such miserable conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC