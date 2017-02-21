Nicklaus says Woods' status is puzzling

15 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Jack Nicklaus says he was "painting a picture" when he suggested after a practice round with Tiger Woods at the 1996 Masters that Woods had the game to win at least 10 green jackets. In an interview before making an appearance in the NBC Sports broadcast booth, Nicklaus was raving about the growing number of young players who can win major championships.

