New Game: Jack Nicklaus Perfect Golf
Jack Nicklaus Perfect Golf is a next generation golf game from Perfect Parallel Studios an independent game developer and published by Perfect.Golf Inc. High resolution visuals, highly accurate ball flight physics developed using state of the art launch monitors, Jack Nicklaus Perfect Golf is the best simulation of golf released to date. Acclaimed golf course designer Jack Nicklaus-perhaps best known for his record 18 professional major championship victories in addition to his global portfolio of award-winning courses and host venues for the game's most significant events - has teamed with Perfect Golf to bring you an all new Golf Game.
