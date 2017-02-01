Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club offering daily golf/spa credit to Florida residents

The AAA Four-Diamond-rated Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club on Florida's West Coast is offering a very enticing $50 Daily Golf/Spa Credit to Florida residents for stays through Apr. 30. Taking advantage of this appealing offer is a terrific way to experience the resort's dramatically redesigned - almost reinvented - championship golf course, which reopened in November 2016 following an impressive $9 million redesign with input from golf icon Jack Nicklaus in collaboration with noted course architect John Sanford. Not a golfer; not a problem.

