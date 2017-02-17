Miguel Angel Jimenez tied for PGA Tour Champions lead
" Miguel Angel Jimenez had a late eagle and closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic. Doug Garwood and Scott Parel joined Jimenez atop the leaderboard on the Talon Course at The TwinEagles Club.
