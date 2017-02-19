Men's Golf Places Fifth at Gator Invite

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. The Florida State Men's Golf team recorded its best round of the SunTrust Gator Invitational on Sunday, shooting a 2-over 282 to finish fifth in the tournament held at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Fla.

