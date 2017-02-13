McCarron eagles 18th to win PGA Tour Champions event
Scott McCarron eagled the par-5 18th hole Sunday to win the Allianz Championship for his third PGA Champions Tour victory in his last 17 starts. The 51-year-old McCarron hit a 7-iron shot from 179 yards to 6 feet to set up the eagle, his second of the day after an 80-foot putt on the par-5 seventh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan '17
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC