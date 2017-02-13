McCarron eagles 18th to win PGA Tour Champions event

Scott McCarron eagled the par-5 18th hole Sunday to win the Allianz Championship for his third PGA Champions Tour victory in his last 17 starts. The 51-year-old McCarron hit a 7-iron shot from 179 yards to 6 feet to set up the eagle, his second of the day after an 80-foot putt on the par-5 seventh.

