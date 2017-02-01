Matt Kuchar shoots 7-under 64 to take Phoenix Open lead

Matt Kuchar watches his tee shot at the 16th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Matt Kuchar waves to the crowd after sinking a birdie putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.