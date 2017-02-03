Martin Kaymer and Trevor Immelman both frustrated after play suspended in Dubai
Major champions Martin Kaymer and Trevor Immelman led the chorus of disapproval over the European Tour's "ridiculous" decision to suspend play in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Several trees were blown over by the strong winds at Emirates Golf Club, prompting tournament officials to halt play at 2:25pm local time .
