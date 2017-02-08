Marc Warren takes 1st-round lead in K...

Marc Warren takes 1st-round lead in Kuala Lumpur

Marc Warren overcame a missed cut last week to shoot a 9-under 63 and take a two-stroke lead after the opening round of the Maybank Championship on Thursday. The Scotsman, a three-time winner on the European Tour, nearly lost his playing card last year but a fifth-place finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship set up a strong finish to 2016.

