LSU men's golf rides strong fall season into chase for another NCAA championship

14 hrs ago

The Tigers have put together what in baseball would be the equivalent of three straight trips to the College World Series. They've been among the final eight teams to reach match play at the NCAA championships, making it to the semifinals in 2014, winning the program's fifth national title in 2015 and bowing out in the quarterfinals last year.

