Losing $106K, township to audit golf course

Township seeks detailed golf course audit Supervisor Kurt Heise said the audit is needed to help officials decide the future of the money-losing course. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/plymouth/2017/02/08/township-seeks-detailed-golf-course-audit/97641438/ The move, discussed during Tuesday's Board of Trustees study session, is in keeping with Supervisor Kurt Heise's campaign promise last year to have a "forensic audit" of course finances so that officials have facts on which to base decisions about its future.

