Losing $106K, township to audit golf course
Township seeks detailed golf course audit Supervisor Kurt Heise said the audit is needed to help officials decide the future of the money-losing course. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/plymouth/2017/02/08/township-seeks-detailed-golf-course-audit/97641438/ The move, discussed during Tuesday's Board of Trustees study session, is in keeping with Supervisor Kurt Heise's campaign promise last year to have a "forensic audit" of course finances so that officials have facts on which to base decisions about its future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC