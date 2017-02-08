Kiyomoto, Tu named to Japanese Golf Hall of Fame

Former Japan LPGA chairwoman Takako Kiyomoto and Taiwan-born seven-time money title winner Tu Ai-yu were named to the Japanese Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Kiyomoto, 77, was responsible for nurturing stars such as Yuri Fudo and Shiho Oyama, while Tu, 62, is the only foreign golfer to hold a lifetime exemption on the Japanese tour.

