Kiyomoto, Tu named to Japanese Golf Hall of Fame
Former Japan LPGA chairwoman Takako Kiyomoto and Taiwan-born seven-time money title winner Tu Ai-yu were named to the Japanese Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Kiyomoto, 77, was responsible for nurturing stars such as Yuri Fudo and Shiho Oyama, while Tu, 62, is the only foreign golfer to hold a lifetime exemption on the Japanese tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC