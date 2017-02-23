Jutanugarn, Yang shoot 66 to take lead at LPGA Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand - Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang both shot 6-under 66 in the first round Thursday to take a share of the lead at the LPGA Thailand. Jutanugarn, a Thai ranked second in the world, had six birdies while Yang, the 2015 champion, had seven birdies and a bogey at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

