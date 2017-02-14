Jordan Spieth keeps pace with Tiger Woods, at least for now
World number six wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to claim ninth PGA Tour victory to draw latest comparison with veteran compatriot Jordan Spieth can't seem to win a tournament without hearing six words that only raise expectations, if not exaggerated. "The youngest player since Tiger Woods."
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan '17
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC